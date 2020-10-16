BREAKING: NPHET recommends Level 5 move for six weeks

According to reports this morning, NPHET has recommended to the Government that the entire country moves to level 5 restrictions for six weeks.

According to RTE, the advice was sent in a letter to the Minister for Health Sptehen Donnelly last night and is due to be discussed with Dr Tony Holohan today.

An Taoiseach, Michael Martin is currently out of the country at an EU Council meeting and is not due back until later this evening.

RTE report that ministers believe the issue will be decided in the coming days to "avoid a period of uncertainty".

It is understood the advice does not recommend the closure of schools.

MORE AS WE GET IT