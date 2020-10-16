Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Howells (née Hogan), Talbot Street, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth



Formerly Bellurgan Point. Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Craigavon Area Hospital. Beloved wife of Teddy and dear mother of Edward and Jennifer. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, granddaughter Beth, son-in-law Paul, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth and sisters Bridie Maginnis and Josephine Moran.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Saturday, October 17th as Mary is brought from Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk, via Bellurgan to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale for Mass at 12 noon and afterwards for burial in Calvary Cemetery.