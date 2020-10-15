Pamela Scott store in Dundalk to close

In a blow to retail business in Dundalk's town centre, it has been announced that the Pamela Scott store on Earl Street is set to close its doors.

In what is said to be an attempt to secure the company's future, 12 stores across the country are set to close, including: Grafton Street, Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown (all Dublin), along with Cork, Limerick, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Gorey and Nenagh.

There will be a reported loss of 104 jobs.

Gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will be unaffected by the closures, regardless of where the vouchers were purchased.