56 new Louth cases of Covid-19 confirmed today

Latest figures show that there have been an additional 56 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in County Louth in just 24 hours.

Louth has 198 cases confirmed in the past 14 days alone.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”