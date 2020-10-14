environment
Taxpayer cost of 33 tonne Dundalk toxic diesel sludge dumping revealed
Council
Approximately 33 tonnes of suspected toxic diesel sludge was found abandoned in a "very unsafe manner" at Carrickarnon outside Dundalk overnight.
Louth County Council say they have removed the sludge and cleaned the scene.
However, they added that the expected cost to the taxpayer of the clean-up will be €40,000.
The council have pleaded with people to only purchase fuel from legitimate sources.
