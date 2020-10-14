Delight as Dundalk school scoop top national award for third time

A Dundalk school has secured the Trinity College Dublin 21st Century School of Distinction Award for a third time this week.

This prestigious title recognises and rewards innovative approaches to Teaching and Learning.

St. Louis Secondary School is one of just five schools nationally selected for the accolade. Excellence in the core areas of technologically rich teaching methodologies, strong mentoring programmes, robust leadership development and impressive progression to Third Level mean that St. Louis will proudly display the Trinity 21st Century School of Distinction banner for a third consecutive year.

Speaking after the announcement, Principal Michelle Dolan said: "We are excited to have been recognised in this way and to avail of the wealth of educational expertise and inspirational speakers. We are looking forward to continuing the relationship with Trinity and avail of tutor visits from their faculty. Our teaching staff continuously and tirelessly strives to create, engage and maximize our students’ individual potential.

“This year the award meant 10 laptops and 1.600 euro while our sixth year group are looking forward to the first of the live sessions with Trinity.”

Motivational speaker Jack Kavanagh is set to host the first of these talks and tutorials on Tuesday next week.

Ms Dolan added that St Louis has always provided a climate for growth of the individual in every sense, and the ethos is embedded in staff's richly supportive relationships with their students.

She continued that figures demonstrate that 100 percent of the class of 2017, 2018 and 2019 progressed to Third Level and are “blazing trails” in their chosen specialisms.

“We prize student wellbeing and nurture the highest aspirations for each and every individual. Louis girls are self directed, dynamic and well researched on possible career pathways.”