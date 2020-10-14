Drew Harris: 'My thoughts are once again today with Adrian Donohoe’s family'

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has pledged the force's continuing support to Adrian Donohoe's family following today's sentencing of Aaron Brady, while adding that "An Garda Siochana's resolve to bring all the participants in this crime to justice remains firm."

In a statement this afternoon, An Garda Siochana said they noted the life sentence handed down to Aaron Brady following his conviction for the capital murder of Det Darda Adrian Donohoe.

"Detective Garda Donohoe went to work on the 25 January 2013, protecting the people of Louth. He never came home to his family after being shot and murdered during the course of a robbery at the community credit union in Lordship.

"The sentencing today has been another traumatic step in the investigation of this crime for Adrian Donohoe’s wife Caroline, children, extended family, friends and his work colleagues at Dundalk Garda station and in the wider Garda organisation.



"Aaron Brady was just one member of a criminal gang on that day. This criminal investigation remains live as the other members of that gang remain to be brought before the courts; the commitment and tenacity of the investigation team based at Dundalk Garda Station to bring all suspects to justice remains steadfast."

Speaking today Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "My thoughts and those of the Garda Organisation are once again today with Adrian Donohoe’s family. We in An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family, and the friends and colleagues of Adrian. An Garda Siochana's resolve to bring all the participants in this crime to justice remains firm and the investigation team at Dundalk will continue to be supported by the resources of the wider organisation.”

An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information with respect to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to come forward to detectives with that information. The investigation team can be contacted at Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."