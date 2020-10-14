Wife of murdered Det Garda Adrian Donohoe: 'Nothing or no-one will ever replace Adrian in our home'

The wife of murdered Det Garda Adrian Donohoe has today given an emotional victim impact statement at the sentence hearing of Aaron Brady, who was found guilty of Det Donohoe's capital murder.

"There are absolutely no words that can adequately express the impact the events of the 25th of January 2013 had on my life and the lives of my children and our extended family, colleagues and friends and all who love Adrian.

"I will never recover fully from what I had to see at Lordship Credit Union. My heart breaks every time I pass there and sometimes I can't get the images out of my mind for hours.

"Nothing or no-one will ever replace Adrian in our home. Our children Amy and Niall, have missed having their daddy at their communions, confirmations and all the firsts in their young lives. We had a loving, happy family, everything was just perfect but in just 58 senseless seconds everything changed forever."