Covid-19
Three border counties could be subject to further Covid-19 restrictions
Covid-19
The Irish Government is set to meet this evening to discuss the potential of Level 4 restrictions for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.
The meeting comes in the wake of the announcement of increased restrictions in Northern Ireland today.
Cabinet is to meet this evening in the wake of Northern Ireland's decisions with a view to considering Level 4 restrictions for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) October 14, 2020
A high-level civil service committee has already met today to discuss the prospect. @VirginMediaNews
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on