Louth senator: Budget 2021 is an important step forward for North-South agenda

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement in Budget 2021 that the Government is committed to spending €500 Million over the course of the next five years on key infrastructure projects.

This capital funding will allow for the delivery of long-promised cross-border infrastructural projects and represents a fundamental shift in how the cross-border agenda is managed.

Senator McGreehan commented, “I am delighted to welcome the cross-border project announcements for Budget 2021. I have lobbied very hard for these projects to commence and I believe they will be of great benefit to Louth and other border regions.

"Fianna Fáil has been clear that transformation of the cross-border agenda was a key priority for this new Government.

“The new Shared Island Unit will be tasked with driving these projects forward over the next five years. For many years the potential of the North-South strand of the Good Friday Agreement was largely unfulfilled so this is an important step towards realising that vision.

“Key cross border infrastructure projects that have been agreed in principle for many years and appear in successive political agreements now have a clear line of funding. In this budget, the Government has ring-fenced funding to underpin that delivery,” concluded Senator McGreehan.