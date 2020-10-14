Adrian Donohoe's murder 'a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act' - parents

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe's parents have said their son's murder was "a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act".

Speaking at a sentence hearing this morning Hugh and Peggy Donohoe said their son deserved the chance to live to old age and not to be "shot down in such a brutal way".

In a written statement read by their son Alan they said: "We visit his grave every week, which is some comfort, but it’s no place for him. He should be here with us living his life."

Aaron Brady (28) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was convicted in August of capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013. For the capital murder offence he faces the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years.

He was also convicted of the robbery of €7,000. Mr Justice Michael White has been hearing evidence about the offence this morning and has asked for time to prepare a sentence in relation to the robbery. He also said that he wishes to say a few words about the murder.