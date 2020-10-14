Louth gardai arrest and charge man after cannabis seizure

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the seizure of €3,500 worth of suspected cannabis in Drogheda on Tuesday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda carried out a search of a property in Drogheda at 11.30am on Tuesday.

During the course of the search a quantity of cannabis (pending analysis) worth more than €3,500 was found.

A man in his late 20s was arrested and has been charged in connection with this seizure. He will appear before the courts at a later date.