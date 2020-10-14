Community service for punching pizza delivery man on Dundalk street

A 24 year old man who punched a pizza delivery man who got out of his car to ask him why he had put a tennis ball in his car exhaust, was sentenced to 140 hours community service at Dundalk Circuit Court last week along with an 18 month suspended sentence

Vilisus Vaicuilis who now lives in Newry, but had an address at the time Rathkeelan Park, Crossmaglen, had entered a signed guilty plea in the district court, to a charge of assault causing harm, at Park Street, Dundalk on June 24th 2018.

The court heard how the defendant had walked up and put a tennis ball in the victim’s car exhaust around 10.20pm, and the delivery driver got out – asking what he and a man who was with him, were at.

The other man tried to close the driver's door on him, while the defendant struck him with one punch in the face, which the victim told gardai he never saw coming.

He suffered a broken nose and had blurred vision for a number of weeks.

The defendant told gardai it was just in the heat of the moment and he apologised.

The court heard he had three previous convictions in Northern Ireland, and on the night had been causing a nuisance with a number of others outside a licensed premises.

The Defence barrister said his client had €3,250 in court as a token of his remorse, along with a letter of apology for the victim.

The court also heard he no longer drinks and is raising his younger brother.

As part of the suspended part of the sentence, Judge Patrick Quinn directed that the defendant remains alcohol free for the next three years.