North Louth man joined in on assault of man being kicked on ground

A 21 year old north Louth man who got out of a car and joined in an assault on a man who was being kicked on the ground, was given an 18 month suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Daniel Harper with an address at Cloughmore Cottages, Omeath pleaded guilty to assault causing harm arising out of his role in the attack, at Knocknagoran, Omeath on October seventh 2018. The court heard last Wednesday both men had some contact in a friend’s house in the early hours of the morning, and the complaint left around 1.30am and went elsewhere to watch a late night sporting event on TV

That afternoon, as he walked home, a car passed with the defendant a front seat passenger and as he walked towards the house, another individual approached and the victim ended up on the ground being repeatedly kicked to the head and body.

He was brought to Daisyhill hospital where he was treated and diagnosed as having fractured a rib.

The injured party’s mum told gardai she witnessed her son being kicked violently and despite her shouting at them, his assailants only stopped when she was a few feet away. The Defence barrister told the court his client – who had three previous convictions, and was 19 at the time was assessed as functioning at a very low level, and was gullible, naive and easily influenced by someone who was much older than him.

Judge Patrick Quinn described it as a dirty and brutal assault, carried out on an innocent person. He noted the accused is at a crossroads in his life and suspended the 18 month sentence on the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for three years.

With the defendant due to become a father in December, he urged him to choose his friends carefully, saying “You can leave all that behind you”.