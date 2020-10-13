Dundalk pub owner: ‘One staff member just simply said to me that they couldn’t take this anymore’

Local publicans have been left with the difficult dilemma of remaining open while only being allowed to serve a limited number of customers or having to close their doors again under Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Publicans were left devastated when the Government announced last week that the country was moving into Level 3 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19, which meant bars that had only being reopened for two weeks after being forced to shut for six months, could only serve a maximum of 15 customers outdoors under the new restrictions.

Some local publicans, such as Pat McKeown, who owns McKeowns Bar, was left with no choice but to close his door once again as he has no outdoor space to facilitate customers.

While others had the difficult decision of whether it was financially viable to remain open due to the limited amount of customers they are allowed to serve outdoors due to new coronavirus restrictions.

The Spirit Store’s owner Mark Dearey told how he decided to stay open due to “a bit of bloody mindedness” and wanting to keep the morale of his loyal customers and staff up, but admitted that “in terms of the balance sheet it is problematic”.

And the owner of Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium told how he initially closed the doors of his pub while he considered whether or not he should open for limited hours for small groups of regular customers.

Greg, speaking to the Democrat, said: “It is very disappointing and frustrating that we are closed again after only being reopened for two weeks.

“There was so much time, effort and energy put into getting ready to reopen and great excitement when we did and now we are back to square one again really.

“Everyone was very happy with how everything worked when we got to reopen.

“We had a tracing process where customers gave their name and phone number when they arrived, and they were brought to their seats and an allocated bar server took their orders and brought their drinks.

“Nobody was mixing from different tables and everyone was adhering to the safety measures and social distancing.

“It worked lovely and everything was going really well, and it was lovely to welcome our customers back.

“The staff and I were so happy and excited to be back open as a team after a long six months.

“We didn’t open during the day and only opened on certain nights over the weekends as it wasn’t viable to be open all the time as the staff needed to operate had doubled – if you had one person behind the bar you had to have another person as a drinks server and if there was two people behind the bar you needed to people on the floor.

“But even so, everything was going great – the staff were delighted to be back at work and our customers were happy to be back.

“And then we were hit with Level 3 restrictions, which is very disappointing.

“After all the money and effort put in, such as divides between tables and other safety measures and now we are currently closed again.

“There were some staff in tears when the announcement was made, and my heart went out to them.

“One staff member just simply said to me that they couldn’t take this anymore.

“It is devastating, it is really awful.

“The mental stress is immense for my staff and for myself, it is huge.

“The Covid-19 payment scheme doesn’t cover people’s mortgage, rent and bills that keep coming.

“With only being open for two weeks I didn’t get the opportunity to pay back dated bills, never mind the ones that are still coming in.

“And so many of the staff are in the same position, it is extremely stressful for everyone in the sector with bills coming in and not enough money coming in to pay them.

“Myself and all the staff are keeping in touch through texts and group chats as a way of helping to support each other through these really tough times.

“I will probably open one of the days for staff to come in to see each other and make sure everyone is doing as well as they can be and to keep morale up.”

Hope

Greg said last week that he was considering opening his pub on Park Street for several hours on certain days for regular customers who wished to book a table.

“I will be deciding in the coming days about whether to reopen for a few hours on certain days for small groups”, Greg said.

“I am considering opening for regulars and taking bookings for small groups, with the maximum being 15 people.

“It would be just for a few hours on certain days to just try to keep ticking over and to keep morale up.

Pat McKeown said that it is a nightmare but he had no choice but to close the door of McKeowns bar on Clanbrassil Street as he doesn’t have outdoor space that would allow him to continue.

“Level 3 restrictions are the same as Level 5 complete lockdown for pubs that don’t have outdoor space to serve a maximum of 15 customers”, Pat said.

“We had no choice but to close our doors again.

“It is very disappointing as we were only open for two weeks and were just beginning to get back on our feet again.

“It is unreal but that’s the way it is, and we have no choice but to run with it.

“I can’t see us being allowed to open again after three weeks at Level 3, but all we can do is live in hope.

“It really is tough to have to close again while trying to keep paying bills and having to try to make arrangements with companies like Sky and other outgoings, it is a nightmare.

“Our regular customers are also upset that we have had to close again and were a bit shocked when the Government made the announcement.

“Pubs are the hardest hit sector and I just hope the Government steps up with help.

“There are a good few pubs around town that stayed closed and probably won’t be able to reopen again.

“It really is a very tough time for the pub trade.”

But there is light at the end of the tunnel as some local pubs made the decision to remain open despite it being a difficult position to be in.

Mark Dearey, the owner of the Spirit Store, said he has decided to stay open, extending their opening hours due to the small number of customers allowed, and is considering plans of opening in the mornings to serve coffee and pastries.

“We are fortunate that I have a designated area outside the pub that is covered by the alcohol licence, so we have decided to remain open”, Mark said.

“We are down to a tiny customer base, but we are trying to make it work as best as we can.

“It might not be viable but I decided to stay open because I suppose a bit of bloody mindedness and not wanting to feel like I was giving up and also to keep up the morale for regular customers.

“I completely understand that other pubs have made the logical decision to close during Level 3 because of the small revenue to be made due to the small number of customers we are allowed to serve.

“It may not be viable what I am doing, but I decided for us the right thing to do was give it a go and try to keep going.

“Hopefully it will build a bit of morale for our regular customers and for us.

“Our first night operating under Level 3 was a wet, cold night and still we had loyal customers happy to sit outside and have a pint and relax and catch up while adhering to social distancing.

“When people came back in through our door after being closed for six months it was a fantastic feeling; a very positive experience.

“Emotionally it was a big occasion for myself; the staff and our customers.

“When some of the regulars were walking back in there were a few chins wobbling.

“Now we are back in place we want to keep going as best we can, though in terms of a balance sheet it is very problematic.

“People are not optimistic that we will be out of Level 3 in the three week period, and I am the same.”

Mark said they have extended their opening hours and encouraged customers to book in advance.

“We are open from 4pm on week days and on Saturday and Sunday we are now open from 1pm”, Mark said.

“Because of reduced numbers we have extended our hours.

“I am also looking at extending our hours during the week and opening earlier.

“I am considering serving coffee and pastries in the mornings, as we have a prep kitchen.

“We are in a better situation than a lot of people and just trying to make the best of a difficult situation.”