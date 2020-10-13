Dundalk Garda Supt Curley set to retire, but points to ongoing drugs scourge

Departing local Garda Superintendent, Gerry Curley has said that he is "glad to leave a proper drugs unit" established in Dundalk.

His comments came during Wednesday's Joint Policing Committee meeting in which the increase in resources and personnel in the local drugs unit was hailed a "godsend" by local TD Ruairi O Murchu.

Having announced that he would be retiring shortly, Supt Curley highighted the serious ongoing drug problem in the area, and the impact it is having on people.

"Drugs is a serious problem. They've taken over communities. There's a lot of work to do. I'm just glad to leave a proper drugs unit in Dundalk to tackle blight of drugs in our society."

Explaining the make-up of the drugs unit, the local garda chief said the team comprised one sergeant and six officers full time, with another sergeant assisting.

He praised the unit for recent successes, which he said was still a "work in progress", but added that there is still a "signififcant amount of drugs out there."

Supt Curley described his ten years in Dundalk as a "very challenging time", adding that the force locally went through "sad times" - a reference to the losses of Detective Adrian Donohoe in 2013 and Garda Tony Golden in 2015.

"How we got through them was with the great support from community and Louth County Council.

"When you're back is to the wall people support you," he added.

Speaking openly, Supt Curley admitted local gardai "didn't solve all the problems" on his watch, but that he never had any issue taking any criticism as it helped the force to do better.

Supt Curley revealed that gardai have drawn up a "Halloween plan" for the entire district to combat illegal fireworks and a budget has already been sourced for overtime.

"On the run in to Halloween, the fireworks are out earlier. They can be sold legally in the north, which causes bigger problem. (But they've) Increased everywhere. We will appeal to the public," he said.

He added that they will be working with Louth County Council to ensure there is a s little stashing of tyres for bonfires as possible.

Earlier in the meeting the garda report for the district for the months of July to September showed a noticeable decrease in many crimes - which could be linked to the Covid-19 crisis and attendant restrictions.

Regular burglary was down 60 percent on the same period in 2019, while aggravated burglary also plummeted by 66 percent.

A notable area which did show an increase was in reported criminal damage by arson incidents, which stood at six for the period, described by gardai asa "very significant number".

The number of arrests relating to the sale and supply of drugs rose to 18 for the period, compared with 12 in 2019. Gardai said this was in no small part down to the proactive work of the drugs unit.

While they also said the help of the community was "hugely influential in the drive to tackle the drugs problem".

The impact of Covid-19 was also seen in the number of liquor licence inspections which numbered 500 between July and September. It stood at just 78 last year.