Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Barry Connolly, San Francisco, USA and formerly of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Maureen (late of Point Road), brother Kevin, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, partner Maritess, brothers Paul, Brendan, Ciarán and Niall, sister Loretto Byrne, extended family relatives, wide circle of friends both in the USA and his home town of Dundalk.

Barry's, funeral and burial took place in San Francisco on Friday, 2nd October 2020.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Wayne Duffy, Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth / Malahide, Dublin

Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by his father Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, partner Mags, his children Dylan, Emma, Doireann and Ashton, mother Mary, sisters Cara and Bettina, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Wayne's funeral will be held privately for family and friends only in Dardistown on Wednesday, 14th October. For those who cannot attend due to the restrictions please leave a message for Wayne's family in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital Dublin.