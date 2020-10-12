Covid-19
REPORT: Louth could go to Level 4 if Northern Ireland goes into lockdown
Covid-19
Operation Fanacht will once again see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. It will run from 7am on Tuesday, April 28 until Monday night, May 4.
According to several media reports this afternoon, county Louth could be among a number of border counties that could face harsh Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions should Northern Ireland enter a comprehensive lockdown.
Reports state that discussions have already been had in Dublin, with a rapid move to Level 4 possible for border counties if the North's chief medical officer advises a lockdown there.
The greater concern in Dublin was expressed towards Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan; counties that have seen Covid cases continue to grow.
However, Louth would still be considered a border county.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on