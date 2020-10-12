REPORT: Louth could go to Level 4 if Northern Ireland goes into lockdown

According to several media reports this afternoon, county Louth could be among a number of border counties that could face harsh Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions should Northern Ireland enter a comprehensive lockdown.

Reports state that discussions have already been had in Dublin, with a rapid move to Level 4 possible for border counties if the North's chief medical officer advises a lockdown there.

The greater concern in Dublin was expressed towards Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan; counties that have seen Covid cases continue to grow.

However, Louth would still be considered a border county.