Dundalk school's 'new ambassador’s on the block'

Meet the new generation of student ambassadors aiming to make a difference in 2020. Following nominations and interviews, seven students from sixth year were chosen to represent the student body.

Typically, the student ambassador picture is of students standing shoulder to shoulder and smiling. This year’s group had to take their picture spaced out and wearing masks, one for the history books for sure.

But their bright eyes and enthusiasm for their roles suggests continuity with previous years. We’re sure they were smiling behind their masks!

Hannah Reilly was chosen as Head Student and having addressed the school over a video link, she stated it was a privilege to have the opportunity to ‘contribute daily to school life and help create a happy friendly environment within school’.

She is joined by an able team including: Shane Kerr and Saleem Sita as Deputies, Roisín Molloy as Academic Ambassador, Kami Adeyinka as Extra Curricular Ambassador, Dylan Conophy leading anti-bullying, Marcu Maruhin as Ambassador for Sport and Fitness, Priscilla Ngandu as Ambassador of Cultural Diversity and Ann O’Reilly as Ambassador of Community Engagement.

We wish them the very best of luck in their new roles.