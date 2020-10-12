Louth towns and villages to receive Covid-19 funding of €124,440

Substantial funding of €124,440 which will be provided to towns and villages in County Louth has been welcomed locally.

€40,000 has been allocated to Dundalk Business Improvement District and Louth County Council to improve the local streetscape. €40,000.00 is going to urban renewal along with the installation of street art. €19,440.00 has been allocated to the village of Stabannon for the creation of a Community Meeting Room and €25,000 has been provided to provide additional equipment to broadband connection points throughout County Louth.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Monday, October 12th) announced details of a further 137 rural towns and villages that will benefit from €4.3 million in funding to help them adjust to COVID-19 restrictions.



The funding is being delivered under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.



This funding will enable towns and villages to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, while adhering to public health guidelines. The funding is facilitated through the Government’s July Stimulus package.



The funding announced today is in addition to €6.1 million allocated by Minister Humphreys to 226 towns and villages since July under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for COVID-19 adaptations.



This means that over 360 projects are now being supported with funding of more than €10 million under the Accelerated Measure of the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme