Reilly calls on Louth County Council to install water mains supply to north Louth area

Local cllr John Reilly has called on Louth County Council to urgently address the lack of a water mains supply for areas of north Louth.

Speaking at last week's Dundalk Municipal District meeting, Reilly said that people living in parts of Faughart, Kilcurry and Roche have no alternative but to invest in expensive deep water wells.

"This is a very expensive exercise and in summer these wells are prone to dry out and pollution," explained the Fine Gael cllr.

Cllr Reilly added: "It's hard to believe in 2020 that we haven't got a main water supply only a few kilometres from town.

"In 1975 the people living in this area collected money to join a water scheme, but where let down by the council who claimed the town water supply would not be able to cope."

Cllr Reilly concluded: "The time has come to address this issue 45 years later. I'm calling on Louth County Council to open dialogue with Irish water and consider taking a water supply from Northern Ireland."