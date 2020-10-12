Cross-border project beamed into Dundalk school's classroom

A group of keen history students in third year of Coláiste Chú Chulainn here in Dundalk, have been directing some of their energy and can-do attitude into an exciting cross-border project.

The Entwined Histories project brings schools north and south of the border together to explore significant anniversaries and themes emerging from the Decade of Centenaries.



Early this year, Co-Operation Ireland arranged for eight schools from north and south, to meet up in the Skanios Centre in Belfast and then Dundalk stadium, to learn about important centenary topics. In years gone by, topics have included the signing of the Ulster Covenant; Labour Relations and the Dublin Lockout; The First World War; the Easter Rising and the Battle of the Somme.



This year’s topics were: The Irish War of Independence, The Spanish Flu, The Government of Ireland Act and the Treaty of Versailles. Coláiste Chú Chula inn Dundalk were paired with Lagan College to explore the War of Independence together.

The schools will also explore the consequences of the war and the impact of partition in Ireland, including the creation of Northern Ireland and the Irish Free State and address how the border created as a result of partition, continues to affect their lives in the present day



The programme’s main aim is to assist in education, dialogue and reflection on the conflicting narratives that have developedd around the events of 1912-1922, challenging myths and providing new perspectives of the past.

The teacher behind coordinating the school end of things, history teacher Mr Fisher, was pleased to see the project continuing:

“I’m glad we can continue to be a part of this because it’s something that readies keen students for later study of history and it’s something that also helps them appreciate the ‘bigger picture’ of things. “

“The multi-school, cross border element is also very exciting and the students are really looking forward to the multi-media and film-production side of things, they have been great with their ideas and as a school, we’re proud of their efforts as part of this.”

“With so many outings and field-trips on hold at the moment too, it’s nice to have a co-curricular activity that we can pursue while adhering to social distancing guidelines”.

Last year, 160 young people from a range of backgrounds engaged in and benefited from a series of interactive workshops, field trips and residential film making sessions.

The project typically provides support and instruction to schools, to compliment the learning in history lessons, in the form of drama and media facilitators.

But with the schools shutting down due to Covid 19 earlier this year, it put the breaks on this year’s project and there were doubts as to whether it would be possible to do at all.



However, the students have been steadfast in their resolve to see their task through and were able to continue their learning when the mentors and leaders from the project beamed in to visit them on a video-call. The students caught back up with familiar faces, had a refresher lesson delivered remotely and completed a keyword quiz over webcams and microphone.

Next week, the student will get a workshop on film making from the Nerve Centre, a creative media arts and film making group. After this, the school will become a film set of sorts when the Nerve Centre crew facilitate the filming and editing of a short film to commemorate the War of Independence.

Matt Gamble, one of the facilitators for Co-Operation Ireland noted that

“under normal conditions this would have been completed in March, but we are very pleased that Cú Chulainn and the other schools are working with us on this. Ideally, we’d be hoping to premiere the students’ work in a cinema or conference center with family and friends there, but we’re also preparing to do an online premier in the current climate. Either way we’ll get the students’ work out there and get it the praise and recognition their efforts deserve, watch this space”.