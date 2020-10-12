Dundalk fails to make 'clean status' in nationwide litter survey

Dundalk has been deemed ‘moderately littered’ and languishes in the bottom half of the ranking of 40 areas across the country surveyed as part of a nationwide litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL)

The Taisce report for Dundalk stated: "It is disappointing to see Dundalk fail to make clean status, having been a top ten performer two years ago. Five of the sites surveyed got the top litter grade, with two seriously littered ones and the remainder were moderately littered.

"A top-ranking site that deserves special mention is Courthouse Square – it was beautifully laid out with paving creating a very fresh and clean impression; The Train Station is obviously a place of pride with so many ‘awards’ displayed within the station and it was fitting that it got the top litter grade. The two poor ranking sites were the ‘Bring Centre’ at Boyds and Coes Road West – both were heavily littered.