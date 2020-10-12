Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, October 12, 2020

The death has occurred of Christy Murray, Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Sheehy) and dear dad to Anita, Jackie and the late Kevin (Victor). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren Seán, Deirdre, Christopher, Jason and Aaron, great-grandchildren Keisha, Kyra, Jayde, Nathan and Rosie, son-in-law Seán, Anita’s partner Gus, brother and sisters Rose, Paddy, Anne and Mena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Christy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Tuesday, October 13th as Christy is brought from his home to St. Nicholas’ Church for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care

The death has occurred of Padraig Butler, Gort, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his heart broken family - beloved wife Mary, daughters Aoife, Leah and Lily, Parents Gertie and Pat, sister Annette, brothers John, Marcus, Cyril and Colm, mother-in-law Josie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts, cousins and extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Remains arriving for Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Monday, October 12th, at 2pm, burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Due to government and HSE regulations Padraig's Funeral will be private to family only.

The death has occurred of Fr. Bernard Hughes IC CC, Faughart Parish, Dundalk, Louth

His loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by his sister Angela Oakley, brother-in-law Des, nieces Julie, Jane, Lyn and Yvonne, relatives, friends, his Rosminian confreres, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Cardinal Seán Brady, Bishop Michael Router, the priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh and his parishioners of Faughart.

Requiescat in Pace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, there will be a limit of 25 attendees at Fr. Bernard’s Requiem Mass, which will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry on Monday, October 12th, at 11am. The Mass can be viewed on the Faughart Parish Facebook page or by following this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMjQcNOoBLI

There will be an opportunity for the community to stand along the route and pray in remembrance, socially distanced, on Monday morning as Fr. Bernard’s funeral cortege leaves from Quinn’s Funeral Home, proceeding via St. Joseph’s Church, Castletown and the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry and after the Funeral Mass via St. Brigid’s Shrine, Faughart, proceeding to burial at Calvary, Omeath. Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Rosminian Missions

The death has occurred of Anthony Gerard Doherty, Artoney, Louth Village, Louth

Predeceased by his father Edward Doherty Clones, mother Rose Doherty (née Callan) and brother Edward P. O'Doherty. Gerry will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces Eánán, Dara and Dearbheala, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gerry Rest in Peace

Gerry will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home on Saturday (10th) from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends in keeping with Government Guidelines. Gerry's Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday (11th) at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village with a limited number of 25 in attendance followed by burial in Tullyallen cemetery.