Dundalk Cllr urges council to install full pedestrian crossing on McEntee Avenue

A local councillor has called on the council to install a full pedestrian crossing on McEntee Avenue at the Friary Schools and the old Harp Lager facility.

Cllr Sean Kelly says he had raised this issue previously and the Council had undertaken a traffic count at the location last year which showed there was no need for a pedestrian crossing.

However, Cllr Kelly commented: "We should be looking at other factors, in this case we have got the Friary schools with a combined total of hundreds of students, we have got the Friary Youth Club that has 300 members attending every Friday night and other weekend events at the Centre, St Dominic’s with regular games and training at the Field and it’s an aging area with many local people attending mass at the Church. There is therefore extremely high footfall and the Council response that there is school warden there for very short periods on school days just doesn’t cut it."

The Council officials present undertook to look at this area again and consider it for a low-cost safety scheme of works.