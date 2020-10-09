Dundalk TV star stylist Caroline on Marshes Front Row

TV personality and leading local stylist Caroline McElroy is the latest style expert to headline Marshes lifestyle blog, Front Row.

Front Row has emerged as the north east’s best guide for all things fashion and beauty and continues to lead the way in style inspiration for centre customers.

A local style expert with a national profile, Caroline will have all the latest on lifestyle, fashion and beauty.

The personal stylist and fashion event host combines her work as in-house personal stylist at Marshes with style roles at TV3.

Fashion and beauty specialist Caroline is a mum and former nurse with 13,000 Instagram followers.

Since opening in 2005, Marshes has blazed a trail in keeping its clientele up to date on the latest trends as the centre emerged as the north east’s retail success story.

Now, Front Row is again delivering up-to-the-minute news via blogs, social media, and email to north east followers of glamour at marshesfrontrow.ie and on the Marshes Facebook page.

Its editorial team is pulling style from the shelves as soon as it drops.

“Since it opened, Marshes has been the north east’s premier destination for fashion, beauty and lifestyle inspiration,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“Our blog, Marshes Front Row, has all the news north east followers of fashion and beauty require in one place.

“Front Row is part of Marshes’ marketing strategy, which has local customer need at its core.”