Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary (Marie) Rice, Annaloughan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, in her 98th year. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Rice and dear sister of the late Babs Connor and Shaun Rice. She will be sadly missed by her loving niece Mary Cunningham, nephews Tony, Michael and Kevin O'Connor, nephew-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins Fr. Brendan Alger (Isle of Man) and Sheila, relatives, neighbours, friends Maura and Marty (Texas) and all those whose lives she touched.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Mary’s reception into Church and Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Friday, October 9th, as Mary is brought from her home to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship, arriving at 6.30pm and after her 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday for burial in Lordship Cemetery. Visitation Enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care.

The death has occurred of Nora Maher (née O'Brien), Coole, Ardee, Louth, A92 R7PY / Navan, Meath / Dublin



Nora Maher (Née O'Brien), Coole, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Dublin and Navan Co. Meath. 8th October 2020. Peacefully following a long illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Nora will be deeply and regrettably missed by her loving husband Ronan, her children Marianne, Tanya, Elizabeth and Declan, her 7 grandchildren Katie, Keith, Issabelle, Eleanor, George, Alex and Jessica, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nora Rest in Peace.

Nora will repose privately for close family and friends at her family home and in keeping with Government Guidelines. Nora's funeral Mass and burial will take place for family and friends with a limit of 25 on Sunday (11th) at 12 noon at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee