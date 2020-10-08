Covid contingency planning guidelines for Louth schools to be published in coming days

Local Senator John McGahon says he has received confirmation from the Department of Education that new contingency planning guidelines for schools affected by Covid-19 outbreaks will be published in the coming days.

Senator McGahon said: “We cannot have a repeat of last March where students and teachers were unable to facilitate the continuation of learning.

“If we have a Covid outbreak in a school or if the situation escalates dramatically, we cannot have a scenario where children are left at home with parents trying to either home school them or make sure work is completed.

“We need to have a contingency plan for education that will benefit teachers, students and parents.”

Senator McGahon continued: “The Department must have a plan, designed in consultation with teachers and various stakeholders to ensure that education will still be delivered, perhaps through technology, should an outbreak occur.

“We must facilitate a way for primary school students and teachers to connect with each other if they are forced to isolate at home for long periods of time.

“But we will need to create additional measures to reassure teachers that they will be working in a safe and secure environment.

“A safe environment will also reassure parents that education will continue if the situation escalates and they won’t be left with children at home.”

Senator McGahon continued: “We can create a safer environment in schools by prioritising testing and contact tracing for schools while also establishing a dedicated unit with a medical helpline to answer queries from schools to assist them alongside the standard HSE guidance that is already provided.

“The Government have confirmed to me, via a Commencement Debate in the Seanad this morning, that to further support schools in planning for school closures, new guidelines will be published in the coming days that set out how schools should plan for, and support the learning of, individual pupils or groups of pupils who may have to self-isolate or restrict their movements during the 2020/21 school year.

“This guidance will include links to resources and supports for online and remote learning that are available from the Department and support services.

“In addition to the new guidelines, the Department will also be providing guidance on a set of frequently raised topics by schools on delivery of the primary curriculum.”