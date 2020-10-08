Dundalk takeaway issued with Closure Order due to 'grave and immediate danger' to public health

A takeaway in Dundalk was issued with a Closure Order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in September after evidence of rodent activity was found in the food storage room during an inspection.

New World takeaway at Unit 5 Muirhvenamore Shopping Centre in Dundalk was ordered to close the food storage room in the rear yard of its premises.

The Food Hygiene Inspection Report noted that evidence of rodent activity could pose a risk of contamination to food as "rodents transmit pathogens through faeces and urine which may lead to a serious risk to public health".

The Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998.

According to the FSAI, the order was issued on September 29, and was lifted on October 4 after the concerns of the HSE were addressed.

While not commenting on the specific case, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: “It is disconcerting that we continue to see the need to take enforcement action for insufficient pest control issues. While the number of Closure Orders was low in September, it was disappointing to see another month with Orders relating to the presence or evidence of rodents in food premises. Food businesses must ensure that robust pest control systems are in place to achieve satisfactory hygiene standards and provide customers with safe food. Incidents involving rodents in food preparation areas reflects poorly on the majority of food businesses who operate to high standards of food hygiene.”