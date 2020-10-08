Dundalk FC

All of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games live on free-to-air TV

Dundalk FC

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

All of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games live on free-to-air TV

Virgin Media Television have announced that all of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games will be live on Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) as well as Virgin Media Sport.

Follow every kick, tackle and goal as the Lilywhite’s take on the pick of Europe, kicking off on Thursday, 22nd October at 5.30pm when they play Norwegian side Molde FC.

A full list of fixtures is below - all game will air on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.

Thursday 22 Oct

 17:30 - Dundalk v Molde              ​​                 


 20:00 - Celtic v AC Milan                      

 

Thursday 29 Oct 

20:00 - Arsenal v Dundalk                     

 

Thursday 5 Nov

17:55 - Rapid Vienna v Dundalk             

20:00 - Celtic v Sparta Prague              

 

Thursday 26 Nov

20:00 - Dundalk v Rapid Vienna            

 

Thursday 3 Dec

20:00 - Molde v Dundalk                       

 

Thursday 10 Dec

17:55 - Dundalk v Arsenal                     

20:00 - Celtic v Lille        