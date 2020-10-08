Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, October 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Lorna Conlon, Priorstate, Louth Village

Peacefully in St Oliver Plunkett Hospital. 7th October 2020. Mary Lorna, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Lily and dear sister of James, Agnes and Pat. She will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters-in-law Margaret and Rosemary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Her cortège will pass the family home on Friday morning at 10.45 on way to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary’s Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25.