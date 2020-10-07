Dundalk gardai uncover €23,000 in cannabis plants at Hill Street growhouse

Gardaí in Dundalk have discovered €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants at a house in Dundalk on Monday.

Gardaí went to the property at Hill Street on the Dublin Road shortly after 8pm on Monday evening and discovered that the house had been modified for the cultivation of cannabis plants.

Gardaí located and seized a significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis), heat lamps, heaters and fans at the property.

To date no arrests have been made.