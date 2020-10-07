Increase in reports of domestic incidents in Dundalk 'really worrying'

Reports of domestic incidents in Dundalk increased by nearly 20 percent in the period of July to September, compared to the same period for last year, according to the latest garda figures.

At a Joint Policing Committee meeting this afternoon, local councillor Maria Doyle described the increase as "really worrying" and quizzed local garda chiefs on what was being done to be more proactive in this regard.

In response, Superintendent Gerry Curley, described the figures as "one of the more concerning ones" and explained that the force is deploying a 'call back' service in relation to reports of domestic incidents.

He said: "What we find when we have a report is that they (the victim) [sometimes] don't want to follow through with the complaint.

"We do a call back within 24 to 48 hours [of the report] to the person to ask if they are okay and that they are not in danger."

He continued: "We examine the statistics for call backs. There were four call backs today and we are very conscious of a difficult situation."

Supt Curley did admit that the increase occurred at the same time as the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.