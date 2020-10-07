'Stretched to the limit': worrying shortage of Dundalk Garda sergeants

Local Gardai have revealed that the Dundalk district is short eight sergeants at present, with Blackrock, Omeath and Hackballscross among the areas with no full-time sergeant in place.

Speaking at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting this afternoon, Superintendent Gerry Curley said they would not know for another three or four months about a possible intake of new sergeants.

He explained that the force was "stretched to the limit in Blackrock" at present and that the number of sergeants in place was "as good as it gets" right now.

He pleaded with the JPC members to write to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to push for new sergeants for the district.

Supt Curley was responding to a query from independent county councillor Maeve Yore in relation to the need for an increased garda presence in Blackrock to curb anti-social behaviour.