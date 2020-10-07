Louth gardai arrest man after seizure of cannabis plants at home

Gardai have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cannabis plants at a house in Clogherhead, County Louth yesterday.

Gardaí from the divisional drugs unit attached to Drogheda Garda Station executed a search under warrant at a house in Clogherhead shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

During the search they discovered cannabis plants (subject to analysis), worth €7,200.

One man, in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene. He has since been released and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.