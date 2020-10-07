Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Charles Campbell, Aghameen Park, Dundalk, Louth / Belfast, Antrim

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Seán, Kevin, Alan and Catherine. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Margaret, Jacqueline and Cindy, grandchildren Eamon, Brian, Laura, Martin, Gerard, Darren, Amy Kate, Ruarí and Jena, great-grandchildren Logan, Madison, Ryan, Lee and Cóilim, sisters Rosie and Marie, brother Brian, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Charles’ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, October 8th, as Charles is brought from his home to the Church of the Holy Family for Mass at 1.30pm and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Hillen (née Savage), Birmingham England and formerly of Jocelyn St., Dundalk

Peacefully in her 93 year at the residence of her daughter Marian Whatmore in Birmingham. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Angela. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat (Dundalk), Michael, John and Andrew (Birmingham), daughter Marian, sons-in-law Dave and Mick, daughters-in-law Susan and Fiona, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends both in England and her home town of Dundalk.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

Maura's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.