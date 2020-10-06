18 further Louth Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been a further 18 new Louth cases of Covid-19 confirmed by NPHET in the latest figures released this evening.

Speaking this evening, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”