Dundalk IT unveil fully accessible changing and bathroom facility following student campaign

DkIT has today unveiled a brand new, fully accessible changing and bathroom facility which has been constructed at its campus. The new purpose-built facility is a vital new resource for DkIT students and staff with disabilities who have complex needs.

The new accessible changing unit goes beyond a conventional wheelchair-accessible toilet, in that it includes additional assistive technology of a hoist, height adjustable adult-sized changing bench, height accessible basin and toilet. Ultimately it will give students and staff with disabilities more space and the right equipment to take care of personal hygiene, in safety and in comfort.

DkIT BA (Hons) in Arts student, Conor Byrne from Clogherhead, Co Louth campaigned for such a facility to be installed on campus and was supported by Louth County Councillor, Declan Power in raising awareness.