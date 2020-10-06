Dundalk man told by judge he had 'run out of road'

A local man who was told by a judge he had 'run out of road' after being given every opportunity to deal with the drug addiction at the centre of his offending, was sentenced to a total of 12 months at Dundalk district court last week.

Deaglan Conlon (25) of no fixed abode, who had 84 previous convictions, was before the court last Wednesday in relation to 31 charges - which took up three pages of the court list.

Three of the cases were contested, but guilty pleas had been entered in relation to the balance which mostly related to public order and shoplifting.

The most serious related to over €3,800 in criminal damage, which was caused to a mattress and bedroom furniture and windows, in a fire at the back of the Mourne View apartments in April 2018.

He also stole a bicycle that had been parked on the forecourt of the Circle K garage on the Dublin Road eight months later and admitted possession of heroin in February the same year.

The Defence solicitor told the court her client has been engaging with the Turas counselling service, and asked for a four week adjournment to give him an opportunity to enter the Coolmine drug treatment centre.

She explained he had completed a pre-entry course before lockdown, but had not been able to secure a bed there, due to the current localised lockdown in Dublin. Judge McKiernan imposed four consecutive four month sentences, but suspended the final four months in full on him entering a bond to remain under the supervision of the Probation Service.

It was while signing that bond, Deaglan Conlon told the judge he had spent €10,000 on drugs and referring drugs in prison added "There's more drugs in there than there is out here".