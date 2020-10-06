Improvement works get underway at Dundalk cemetery

A range of works to improve and enhance the facilities at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk have begin, according to a local councillor.

Several councillors, including Sean Kelly, Maeve Yore, Conor Keelan and Edel Corrigan have been engaging with Louth County Council officials over the past number of months in this regard.

Some of the planned works include:

- A one way system to ease congestion within the grounds

speed ramps on main thoroughfare to reduce speed concerns

- 24 additional car parking spaces near the new cemetery to allow people better access graves at the bottom half of graveyard

- a motorised entrance/exit gate with set opening times

- a new water system on all internal taps to improve pressure

- two new lanes at the new part of the cemetery

- the reseeding and resurfacing of five older lanes to improve their condition and access (hope to continue this with more lanes on an annual basis)



Speaking to the Democrat, Cllr Kelly explained: "This work has already commenced and will be completed before the end of the year. It’s hoped this will improve some of the many issues including congestion, safety, lack of parking and water pressure raised with me and others in recent years for local people visiting their loved ones."