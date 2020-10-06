Several Dundalk businesses close as precaution due to positive Covid-19 test

Several local businesses closed their doors as a precaution after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 or was in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

Callan’s bar and restaurant in Hackballscross in Dundalk has closed as a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and a deep clean is taking place at their premises, while Ma Brady’s on Church Street has also shut as an employee has been in close contact with a person with the coronavirus.

Callan’s Bar and Restaurant said on their Facebook page on Monday: “Unfortunately we had to close our doors today.

“We have had a team member test positive for Covid-19.

“We have just received this information and we will be in contact with everyone who has come into close contact with them.

“All our staff will get tested and our bar, restaurant and kitchen will undergo a professional deep clean and sanitisation Monday and Tuesday.

“Thank you for your support and understanding through these unprecedented times.

“We kindly as you to keep our team and families in your prayers.”

Ma Brady’s restaurant and coffee shop in town also announced on Saturday that they were closing as a precaution.

“We regret to inform you that the restaurant will be closed until further notice”, they said on Facebook.

“A member of our staff has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“As a matter of safety, we have decided to close, effective immediately, to test all of our staff members, and give the restaurant a deep clean.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused, we will be back once it is safe to do so.

“Stay safe.”

Maxol service station and shop on the Dublin Road in Dundalk also closed on Monday after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

They have since reopened after a deep clean was carried out on the premises.

“We have been informed that a member of staff has returned a positive COVID 19 test result- the staff member is thankfully asymptomatic, and we wish them a quick recovery”, they said online.

“All close and casual contacts have been identified, with close contacts removed from the roster and sent for testing.

“The store has already undergone a comprehensive deep clean, and we will be closing imminently to repeat the deep clean and we hope to have the site back open mid-afternoon.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health and well-being of our staff and customers must take precedence.”