Halloween Scarefest at Fitzpatrick's cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

Fitzpatrick’s bar and restaurant have announced that with “great sadness and a heavy heart” they have been forced to cancel their Halloween Scarefest due to level three Covid-19 restrictions.

The venue, which has built a reputation as the place to go to get spooked with thousands flocking to the haunted house display every year, had hoped the pandemic would not put a stop to their annual event by putting safety measures in place.

But Fitzpatrick’s in Jenkinstown has announced that after weeks of hard work creating the spectacularly spooky outdoor trail and adorning their bar with ghosts, ghouls and zombies that Scarefest and their pumpkin picking have both been cancelled.

The popular bar and restaurant has urged diners to come and experience their haunted house and display today, Tuesday, before they close their doors from tonight for three weeks as the country moves into level three Covid-19 restrictions saying it would be a “shame to not show it off for one day only”.

Fitzpatrick’s said online ahead of the Government’s announcement: “It is with great sadness, disappointment and a heavy heart that we have had to cancel our annual Halloween Scarefest and Pumpkin picking due to forthcoming announcements to be made by the Irish government.

“Tickets will automatically be refunded to the card which payment was made with, there is no need to do anything at this point.

“Please allow a few days for the refund to appear in your account.”

They posted again on their Facebook page after the stricter coronavirus restrictions were announced saying: “Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be our last day of service until 27th October 2020.

“We ask that you join us tomorrow for one last visit until we can welcome you back in the near future.

“We will be allowing visits to our haunted house display when dining with us tomorrow (Tuesday).

“Weeks have been spent assembling the wonderful display and it would be a shame to not show it off for one day only.

“Bookings highly advised.”