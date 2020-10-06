Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Rice, Cypress Gardens, Bay Estate and formerly Mountpleasant, Dundalk

Suddenly, at home. Loving husband of Martina and father of Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, parents Michael and Kathleen, sisters Sheena and Michelle, brother Gavin, mother-in-law Theresa, Gerard’s girlfriend Megan, sisters-in-law Majella and Ròisín, brother-in-law Derek, Michelle’s partner Seán, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, godchildren, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his father-in-law Raymond Clarke and brother-in-law Alan Clarke.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Kevin’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Thursday, October 8th, as Kevin is brought from his home to St. Nicholas’ Church for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The route will be confirmed here on Wednesday.

The death has occurred of Aleksandrs Rohanovskis, Fatima Park, Dundalk

Late of Lithuania. Peacefully in his 95th year, in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Pre-deceased by his adoring wife Virginia, Aleksandrs will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters Aija, Sarma & Laima, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Lovingly Remembered

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Aleksandrs' Funeral will be held in private. Please contact our office on 042 93 34240 for reposing details.