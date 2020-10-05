Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, October 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Angela Conroy (née Smyth), Tullagee, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 4th October 2020. Angela beloved wife of the late Pat, dear mother of Audrey, Joan, Anne, Aidan, Bronwyn. Caroline, Donal, Barry and the late Trudy, and sister of the late Marie, Patricia, Rose, Betty, Aileen, Malachy, Michael and Jim. Angela will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Her cortège will pass the family home on Wednesday at 10.40am on way to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org

Due to current government guidelines, Angela’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 50.

Her family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Tim Owen, Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

In the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Diane and much loved father of Jonathan and Mark. He will be missed by his loving wife, sons, grandson Christian and his wife Claire, brothers-in-law Michael and Glenn, sister-in-law Shell, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Joyce and Gwylim.

In God's memory.

A Memorial will take place virtually in the coming week.

The death has occurred of Baby James Rafferty-McKey, Clos na Monach, Carlingford

Aged 4 years. Saturday 3rd October 2020. Peacefully surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his grandmother Sharon McKey. James will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Catriona and James and brother Lucas, grandparents Eugene and Elizabeth Rafferty and Declan Mc Key, great-grandparents Michael and Triona Connolly, uncles, aunts, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Our Angel In Heaven

Funeral prayers will that place at James home on Tuesday afternoon at 1pm followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

No flowers please, Donations if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital.

''House Strictly Private for Family and Close Friends, Only''