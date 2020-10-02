Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, October 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard Lynch, Ashbrook Park, Avenue Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Son of the late Harry and Sadie and husband of the late Winnifred (nee Keenan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Andrew and Gavin, Andrew’s partner Aisling, granddaughter Abbie, brother Benny, sister Helen, brothers-in-law Declan and Stephen, sisters-in-law Patricia, Ann and Kathleen, father-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mick McDermott, Rassan, Dundalk, Louth / Crossmaglen, Armagh

Mick RIP passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Devoted husband of the late Alice RIP. Cherished father of Geraldine (Gibbons), Ann and Peter. Predeceased by his daughter Mary (Morgan)) RIP. Dear father-in-law of Sean and Patrick. Loving grandfather of Martin, Gerard, Aimee and Aoife. Brother of Pat, Mary, Kathleen, Margaret and the late Eoin and Jane.

Reposing at his late residence at Rassan, Hackballscross from 8pm on Thursday evening. Mick's Wake and Funeral will be strictly private for family, friends and neighbours only in accordance with public health guidelines. Funeral on Saturday 3rd October leaving at 1pm to St Patricks Church Crossmaglen (via Culloville) arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Him

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and wider family circle.

The death has occurred of Nelly (Quinn McDonagh) McDonagh, Naughton Close, Hoey`s Lane, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Jamesy, daughter of the late Paddy and Ellen Quinn McDonagh and sister of the late Winnie, Paddy, Ton and Mikey . She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and daughters Paddy, Kathleen, Jimmy, Martin and Collette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Catherine.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Nelly’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Saturday morning as Nelly is brought from her home to the Church of the Holy Family for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mícheál Nulty, Mourne View Terrace, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Son of the late Michael and Brigid, husband of Carmel and father of Paul and Fiona. His loss will be deeply and sincerely regretted by his wife, son, daughter, brothers and sisters Owen, Anne, Olive, Noeleen and Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Mícheál’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route (this route will be confirmed here on Saturday), socially distanced, on Sunday afternoon as Mícheál is brought from Quinn’s Funeral Home, Bridge Street, to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Mass at 2.30pm. Private cremation will follow.

The death has occurred of Glen Reenan, Meadow Grove., Dundalk

Glen Reenan, Meadow Gove, Dundalk. Suddenly, at home, 30th September 2020. Glen, much loved son of Tommy and the late Dympna (née English) and brother of Lisa, Annmarie, Rosemary, Brian, Fiona, and Thomas. Glen will be sadly missed by his father, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

His cortège will leave Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, at 10.40am on Saturday on his way to St. Josephs Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private burial.

The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

Due to current government guidelines, Glen’s Funeral will be attended by family and close friends only.