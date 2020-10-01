Dundalk FC
Michael D Higgins sends best wishes to Dundalk FC ahead of KI Klaksvik clash
President Michael D Higgins.
The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins has sent his best wishes to Dundalk FC ahead of their crunch UEFA Europa League play-off clash with KI Klaksvik tonight at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
President Higgins took to Twitter to post: "My best wishes to Dundalk FC as they prepare to take on KI Klaksvik tonight, in the Europa League play-off match.
"I join all Irish football fans in our shared hope that they will, again, qualify for the group stage."
C'mon The Town!
