Michael D Higgins sends best wishes to Dundalk FC ahead of KI Klaksvik clash

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins has sent his best wishes to Dundalk FC ahead of their crunch UEFA Europa League play-off clash with KI Klaksvik tonight at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

President Higgins took to Twitter to post: "My best wishes to Dundalk FC as they prepare to take on KI Klaksvik tonight, in the Europa League play-off match.

"I join all Irish football fans in our shared hope that they will, again, qualify for the group stage."

C'mon The Town!