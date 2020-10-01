Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, October 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne McCarron (née Clerkin), Corcullen, Galway / Castlebellingham

Anne passed away, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne with dignity and patience at home surrounded by her devoted husband John and her loving family. Dearly loved wife and much loved mother of Amanda, Serena and the late Ciɑrάn. Adored, cherished and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and daughters, son-in-law Kenny Jones (Liverpool), her two precious grandsons (Her Sunshine Boys) Kealan and Joseph, her brother Ignatius and sister Cepta, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family and neighbours and friends.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 Requiem Mass and interment for Anne will take place privately for family members. (Removal from the family home at 11.30 a.m. on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 to St. James’s Church, Bushypark to arrive for Mass at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery). No flowers please. Memorial donations to the Galway Hospice Palliative Team and St. Joseph’s Special School, Galway. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

The death has occurred of Kevin McGeough Snr, Mills of Louth, Louth Village

Kevin McGeough Snr. Mills of Louth, Louth Village, Louth. 29th September 2020. Peacefully at his home. Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean and son Kevin, his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings and social distancing a funeral mass will take place for family and friends in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Oliver Plunketts Cemetery, Tallanstown.

Kevin's cortége will travel on Friday morning leaving Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee at 11:35am en route to Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for 12 noon, for those who wish to show their respects along the route in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Maureen McNab (née Brown), Plaster Mount Pleasent, Dundalk, Louth / Armagh

Peacefully at home. Wife of the late Ned and dearly beloved mother of Martin, Kieran, Colette, Claire and the late Paul, RIP. Devoted grandmother of Paul, Daniel, Anthony, Shauna, Oisin, Patrick and Michael. Also sadly missed by her sons-in-law David and Sean and daughters in-law Sheila and Angela.

Now reposing in her late home, until removal at 10:30am on Friday, 2nd October. Anyone wishing to pay their respects are invited to do so by lining the road from her late residence to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Church Hill Cemetery, Jonesborough.

Please note, in accordance with public health guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private gatherings for immediate family and close friends only.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law, brothers, sisters and a wide circle of family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Stephen Patrick Thornton, Californa, USA and Formerly of John Street, Ardee, Louth

Stephen will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, daughter Aisling, sons Ciaran and Paul, grandchildren Ciara, Conor and Romon, his brothers Joseph and Peter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Stephen Rest in Peace

A mass will be held for Stephen at the end of October.