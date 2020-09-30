'Difficult choices' will 'save lives' this winter - Dr Ronan Glynn calls for Covid-19 battle 'public buy-in'

The doctor leading Ireland's fight against the coronavirus pandemic has urged people to make choice which are difficult to contain the spread of the disease this winter.

In a statement on Tuesday after it was revealed that 363 more cases were confirmed, Ireland's Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Glynn said:“Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others.

While every evening we report cases of #covid19 in numbers, it's important to remember that each case is an individual, a person with a unique story.

Keep this in mind as we continue our efforts to #FlattenTheCurve @SimonHarrisTD @CMOIreland @roinnslainte March 20, 2020

“If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a Covid-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered.

"I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter,” he said.

Dr Glynn issued the appeal after the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) confirmed on Tuesday, September 30 that one person with Covid-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,803 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Risky behaviours in a pandemic need calling out, for all age groups. My money is on younger people being a major part of the solution to this difficult phase. When we connect with them, they have proven to be a powerful force for change. Let's all work on it. #COVID19 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 29, 2020

As of midnight Monday, 28 September, the HPSC has been notified of 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 35,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified Tuesday 154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

· 172 are men /191 are women

· 64% are under 45 years of age

· 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

The full county by county breakdown is revealed two days after the daily figures are published.

The figures for Laois and neighbouring counties for Sunday, September 27 showed that 35 new cases were identified. They are as follows:

Laois 447 - up 5.

Offaly 717 - up 5.

Kildare 2,558 - up 17.

Carlow 281 - no change.

Kilkenny 455 - up 1.

Tipperary 781 - up 7.

Dublin 16,815 - up 207.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.