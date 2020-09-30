Dundalk father-of-seven swung wheel brace at gardai

A father of seven who swung a wheel brace at gardai, as they were seizing his vehicle, was given a four-month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Michael Maddy of Clann Chulainn Park, Dundalk was also prosecuted for being intoxicated in a public place, arising out of the incident on January 13th last year.

The defence solicitor said the 37 year old is no longer drinking and explained that there was a strain on family life at the time, as a relative was in custody in Northern Ireland on serious charges.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan who said it was outrageous behaviour imposed a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months for the wheel brace charge and marked the public order matter taken into consideration.