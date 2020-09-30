INTERVIEW: Dundalk FC's Shane Keegan talks expanded role, Brian Kerr insight and the dangers of KI Klaksvik as Euro destiny beckons

Dundalk FC’s opposition analyst Shane Keegan remained on at Oriel Park after the tumultuous clear out and upheaval following the departure of Vinny Perth after the club’s UEFA Champions League crash-out in August.



While Italian duo Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi were the surprise replacements on the management ticket, Keegan has now taken on what he describes as a more expansive role since then - even if on paper the title remains the same.



“The main body of my work is still very much the opposition analysis,” the former Galway United manager explained to the Democrat on Tuesday afternoon.



“I’ve been spending huge amounts of time over the last two weeks watching opposition games - maybe three/four hours a day. So that’s what eats into the vast majority of my time.”



But, all the same, Keegan has become a much more visible - and regular - presence at Oriel Park in recent times.



“Obviously where the role has expanded, a hell of a lot, is that I have been on the training ground on a daily basis with them over the last couple of weeks and obviously on match night and in the dressing room having more of an input on things. It certainly has expanded, even if it’s title is still working off the same goal at the moment.”



With the Italian duo now firmly settled, Keegan admits he’s now enjoying spending more time at the Carrick Road venue - a decent run of results helps, of course.



“The way the new set up has fallen, obviously the lads needed someone who had a good knowledge of the league and of our own squad really, and obviously Vinny (Perth) had all bases covered in that he had Giller (John Gill) and Rennie (Alan Reynolds) as well, so the input he needed from me was really purely the opposition analysis role, whereas now Filippo and Giuseppe require a hell of a lot more from me now and like anything, when you’re more involved and asked to play a bigger role you start to enjoy it that bit more.”



Keegan continues: “It’s a hard place not to enjoy. It’s such a fantastic dressing room, it really is. They are an incredibly level-headed group of lads and a sound group of lads. So being around them is always very enjoyable. So I’m enjoying it so far.



“I’d enjoy it even more if on Thursday night we get the business down and to be sitting down on Friday to see potentially who could be coming out of the hat.”



Looking to Thursday and the Faroe Island opposition - KI Klaksvik - has the Laois-based man put in a call yet to former Republic of Ireland, and Faroe Islands boss, Brian Kerr to suss out the football up there?

“Would you believe me if I told you, I have Brian’s number dialled into my phone there,” laughs Keegan, speaking to the Democrat while driving back to Laois from Dundalk. “I was literally just about to dial the button on him to see if there were a few nuggets he could give me. I don’t know how much, or if he’d be any use there, but it would be remiss of me not to at least give him a buzz and see if he had any nuggets for us anyway.



“I’m sure he’d give us some sort of usable information and that’s on the agenda now to see if he can give us anything.”



Thursday’s match against the Faroe Island side has seen the Lilywhites go in as favourites - not always a good tag to have?



“You can let your thoughts run away with themselves if you start thinking about the draw on Friday (group stages), more than thinking about the match on Thursday,” Keegan replies earnestly.



“From that perspective, my video work on Monday was aimed at looking at their weaknesses and how we can get at them and cause them problems. But my video on Tuesday was aimed at looking at their strengths.”



He continues: “I think if any of the lads did have notions that they were going to have a handy day at the office, I think that was dispelled by the time the video finished because they are very good at what they do. They have a very, very particular game plan. A very structured way of going about things and they do what they do really, really well.



“I think it (the video) definitely put our lads back in check. Any of our lads that were watching today they definitely were coming away from it thinking, ‘these do have a fair bit about them, we really are going to have to be at the top of our game’.”



The fact that KI humiliated a historically strong side in Dynamo Tbilisi last week only serves to further highlight the need to absolutely respect them, reaffirms Keegan.

“They beat them 6-1, which is an absolutely unbelievable scoreline at that stage. I think they were at 3/1 going into the game and they won the game 6-1.”



Scoring obviously doesn't seem to be an issue for them, adds Keegan.



“In terms of finding the back of the net, that’s kind of par for the course for them. I mean, they haven’t scored quite as many in their last two league games, but they played three league games in the month of August and in those three games they won 6-0, 6-0 and 7-0. Granted the standard of the league isn’t wonderful, fair enough, but still it’s fair old going to score that many goals in three games.”



The Faroe Island outfit are potent from set-piece situations too, Keegan warns.



“We looked at all those goals and one thing they are is they are extremely efficient on set-pieces - corners, frees, even throws. Any throws in the final third they make a big set-piece routine out of the throws.



“They are very, very good at what they do and they’ve some quality players - the seven and the ten on either side of the midfield are both really excellent players and the nine up front has scored a bag of goals for them so far this season. It’ll be tough enough for sure.”



All that being said, will it be hard to keep the lads patient if Thursday night’s game remains deadlocked as the minutes drag on? Keegan quickly points to previous games for evidence of a more patient and mentally strong group of Dundalk players.



“We were heavy favourites out in Andorra, but this one will be no different and these boys will be a step or two ahead of the Andorran boys at the same time, so it will be that bit tougher.”



Keegan’s clearly been impressed with that mental toughness shown in recent weeks.



“There won’t be any panic buttons hit. That’s arguably one of the most impressive things over the last couple of weeks about the boys is their whole mental approach to everything and how they’ve handled everything.



“They were 1-0 up against Andorra after an hour in a game that maybe externally people expected them to be two of three nil up, but they didn’t panic and in fact when we went down to ten men and it became tough again we didn’t panic and we saw out the game.”



Keegan adds: “Then you look at going 1-0 down inside five minutes last week, again all the ingredients were there for the lads to hit the panic button or for the whole thing to come tumbling down and again anything but happened, we stepped up, we brushed it off and got on with things again.



“So they’re not really a team, okay they’re might have been a bit of a blip earlier in the season, but at the moment the bit of mental strength is back and I don’t think they are a team that will allow circumstances to impinge on their performance, regardless of what the score is at any point in the game.”



Looking back at Sunday night’s 4-0 thumping at home to Rovers in the league, Keegan backed Filippos Giovagnoli’s decision “100 percent” to field a much-changed side from the win over Sheriff the previous Thursday.



“It’s just a pity that the opposition were who the opposition were,” shrugs Keegan. “Rovers are absolutely excellent, there’s no point in saying otherwise. A Rovers’ first choice eleven against a Dundalk first choice eleven is a 50/50 game. A Rovers first choice eleven against a Dundalk second choice eleven - it’s not even a second choice eleven, I mean if you look at it we left off ten of the 11 that started on the Thursday night and Stefan (Colovic), who was on the bench, and Patrick McEleney who was on the bench and we’d lost Sean Gannon, so you’re ruling out about 14 players there in total.”



It was “unfortunate timing” for the lads that did play on Sunday to run into Rovers at the time they did, he says.



“If that team had to play a bottom half of the table side, they possibly are still that good that they could have gone and gotten three points. It was just unfortunate timing that they ran into a Rovers team that are very, very good and very much on form. But, look while the approach, we did our full video analysis the day before, we did our full preparation in terms of training session - it was only one, so again that kind of hampered it a bit.



“But we went all guns blazing to do the best we could, but at the same time, it’s not the same kind of result that lads were going to get downbeat and harp on for a couple of days.



“Sunday night was Sunday night, we were all a bit annoyed at how it went - not overly happy with things. But Monday morning at training it was essentially as if Sunday night had never happened, it was let's go on and focus on Thursday. So there were no negative repercussions.”



Drawing a breath and looking back at the last few months of turmoil within and without the club, has a sense of stability returned yet?



I think so, to be honest with you,” agrees Keegan. “It’s easy to say it too, because results breed confidence.



“I don’t know whether the confidence comes first or is it a result of the results, or the other way around. But there is a different kind of feel around the place, obviously enough after last Thursday night the boys are smiling and there is a great vibe around the training sessions, which has been missing for a while.



“Not so much anything to do with management set-ups, more to do with results. Results obviously have a massive bearing on the form of everyone around the place and the humour of everyone around the place.



"And really, it was very important after Sunday night that the feel-good factor around the place didn’t dissipate and it absolutely hasn’t.”



Roll on Thursday night at the Aviva. Every Dundalk fan will be hoping to watch (on telly, of course) history in the making once more.